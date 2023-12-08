PA live! — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dina Deleasa-Gonsar from the popular blog Dish It Girl, on behalf of American Dairy Association North East.

Dina reviews her favorite tastes of the season: peppermint, caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, eggnog, and other spices, explaining how we can incorporate them into “milk moments” this time of year.

Dina walks Rachel through some holiday recipes, such as chocolate candy cane milk, caramel eggnog, and hot cocoa holiday board!

Not only are these recipes easy, fun, and delicious, the whole family can help out in the kitchen!

For more information, visit MakeMilkMoments.com or find @AmericanDairyNE on Facebook.