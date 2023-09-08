PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jim Hicklin from Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities, as well as Kelly Gordon, local president of NAMI.

Jim and Kelly list some warning signs of suicide.

They also describe who is at risk of suicide, and talk about what someone can do if they or someone they know is considering suicide.

They also talk about some strategies designed to prevent suicide.

For more information, visit Joinder.org or call 570-326-7895.

You can also always call or text 988 to access the suicide and crisis lifeline.