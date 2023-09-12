PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jim Hicklin from Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities, as well as Kelly Gordon, local president of NAMI, for their second visit to PA live!

Lycoming-Clinton County is working to raise suicide awareness, so the guests explain why providing mental health support in a rural area might be hard.

They also describe how NAMI of North-Central PA can help, and how you can best support someone suffering from mental illness.

For more information, visit Joinder.org or call 570-326-7895.

You can also always call or text 988 to access the suicide and crisis lifeline.