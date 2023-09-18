PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ryan Hogan from the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Department for National Recovery Month.

Rachel and Ryan celebrate everyone who’s currently in recovery, while also recognizing those who are currently suffering from addiction.

Ryan’s department — and the many others he works with — is here to help anyone struggling or suffering. Treatment is available for anyone seeking it.

For more information, visit LuzerneCounty.org/370/Drug-Alcohol, or call 570-826-3035.