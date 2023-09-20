PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ranee Smith, the Children & Adolescent Clinic Based Service Manager at Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services.

Since September is National Suicide Awareness Month, Ranee explains the importance of suicide awareness, how it can help begin conversations, steer people towards helpful resources, and remember those who have lost their lives to suicide.

The Zero Suicide Initiative Community works to prevent suicide in the area. Their goal is to connect with the community, provide resources and training, and start important conversations.

Call 570-829-1341 for a 24/7 Local Helpline.

For more information, visit LuzerneCounty.org/MHDS or call 570-816-1880.