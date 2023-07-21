PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ryan Hogan from the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug & Alcohol Program.

Ryan talks about counterfeit prescriptions, and how they make their way into the area.

Ryan explains some of the dangers of counterfeit prescriptions, and describes how to tell counterfeit prescriptions from real ones.

He also lists who is most likely to be impacted by counterfeit medications, and talks about some of the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Department’s programs that can help those with substance use disorder.

For more information, visit luzernecounty.org/370/drug-alcohol or call 570-826-3035.