PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ryan Hogan from the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Drug/Alcohol Department.

The Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program launched in August, and works to increase accessibility to lifesaving tools such as Narcan, Kloxxado, and fentanyl testing strips.

The program’s goals are to raise awareness and reduce overdoses. Ryan is happy to share that there have been fewer overdoses in the area throughout the last few years.

If you need any of these potentially life saving supplies, reach out to the Ryan’s office. You can call at 570-826-3035.

For more information, visit LuzerneCounty.org/370/Drug-Alcohol.