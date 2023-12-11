PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ryan Hogan, from the Luzerne-Wyoming County Drug and Alcohol Department.

December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, so Ryan explains the importance of drinking responsibly over the holidays.

If someone is struggling with drugs and alcohol, Ryan’s department is happy to help. He describes some of the services offered to support people suffering from addiction.

For more information, call 570-826-3035 or visit LuzerneCounty.org/370/Drug-Alcohol.