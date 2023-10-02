PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri and Jessica Baab from the Luzerne Foundation visit the set for their weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, they are joined by Lainey Conway and Jake Grzech, student leaders from the Youth Advisory Committee, or YAC.

This year, YAC is focusing on charities that aid those who have been struggling with poverty. The student leaders explain why the cause is important to them, and discuss their experience so far.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.