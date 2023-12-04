PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri and visits the set for his weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, David discusses the Luzerne Foundation’s 2023 Wish Book.

The Wish Book is a new digital pamphlet from the Luzerne Foundation designed to help the less fortunate throughout the holiday season.

The pamphlet lists small to mid-sized non-profit organizations throughout the area that could use some donations throughout the holidays.

For more information on the Wish Book, visit Luzfdn.org/wish-book.