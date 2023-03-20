PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!. Chris and Rachel spoke with David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, as a part of Eyewitness News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

David talks about the Community Champion Awards, which honor some of the most charitable people in the area.

There are five categories in the Community Champion Awards: Volunteer Champion, Nonprofit Champion, Corporation or Business Champion, Youth Emerging Leader Champion, and 40 Below Innovator Champion.

The awards will be presented at the Westmoreland club on April 13 starting at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more or nominate someone for a Community Champion Award, visit the Luzerne Foundation’s website.