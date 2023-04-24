PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits PA live! for his weekly segment as a part of Eyewitness News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Gary Bernstein and Doug Miller, who talk JCC Day Camp, which has been operating for over 92 years.

Courtesy: Friedman JCC

Gary and Doug explain what they have planned to make this summer at JCC Camp so special.

They also talk about how much camp costs, and what scholarship opportunities are available. Camp is open to anyone, regardless of religion.

Photos Courtesy of Friedman JCC

Gary and Doug also discuss Leadership Northeast’s Snack Pack Cohort, which will benefit JCC Campers, who recently visited PA live!

For more information on JCC camp, visit the Friedman JCC’s website or call 570-824-4646.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.