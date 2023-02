PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dave Pedri from the Luzerne Foundation, as well as Lindsay Landis and Stephanie Bewley from the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA.

Lindsay and Stephanie talk about YMCA Camp Kresge: a great place to go this summer for the ultimate outdoor experience.

Dave also discusses the scholarship programs available for Camp Kresge this summer, and how to apply.

For more information, visit Camp Kresge’s website.