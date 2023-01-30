PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with David Pedri, President and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, and Malinda Knipfer, Executive Director of SAFE.

Malinda explains what SAFE does, and what their acronym stands for. She also talks about some upcoming events and programs for SAFE’s autistic community.

SAFE’s mission is to help provide a safer community for autistic children, which ties in with the Eyewitness News and the Luzerne Foundation’s NEPA’s Children First initiative.

For more information on SAFE, visit their website. For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website or call 570-822-2065.