PA live (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, as a part of Eyewitness News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

David talks about some scholarship opportunities in the area to help high school kids throughout the area as they apply to colleges.

David also describes the application process, as well as who is eligible and what the feedback from past recipients has been like.

For more information, visit the Luzerne Foundation’s website, or call 570-822-2065.