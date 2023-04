PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shannon Peduto from the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Shannon describes what the CAC does, what services it offers, and its mission for the community.

Shannon also talks about the importance of pinwheels throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month.

She also explains how you can sign up to volunteer with or donate to the CAC.

For more information, visit the CAC’s website or call 570-208-2895.