PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Joseph Kloss from the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties System of Care and Megan Mance, host of the Luzerne County Cares Community Expo 2023.

The expo is an annual event featuring entertaining and informative speakers, resources from community partners, and over 70 vendors.

Mental health does not discriminate, so the expo will feature services to help anyone at all.

The expo will take place on Thursday, October 19, at the Mohegan Sun. Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit LuzerneCounty.org/mhds or find @LWSOCI on Facebook.