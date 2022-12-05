PA Live (WBRE) — The Luzerne County 9-1-1 center currently dispatches and handles calls for 76 municipalities within Luzerne County and has an average yearly call volume of almost 425,000. There are approximately 174 police, fire and EMS agencies within Luzerne County that 9-1-1 dispatches and provides support services for. The 9-1-1 center averages approximately 1,200 calls daily. Holidays, storms and major catastrophic events will increase our daily call volumes significantly. Luzerne County 9-1-1 processed a total of 410,243 calls in 2020. More at governmentjobs.com/CAREERS/LUZERNECOUNTY.
Trending Stories
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement