PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dennis Curtin from Weis Markets.

Dennis describes Weis’s Breakfast Low, Low Price program.

He lists some of the products included in the program, and explains why he thinks it’s been such a success.

Courtesy: Weis Markets

Visit this website to view some easy, quick, and fun recipes using groceries included in the program.

For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com or find @WeisMarkets on social media.