PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ryan Hogan from the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Program.

Ryan explains the dangers of methamphetamines, describing what they can do to you. He also discusses the upward trend of their use in the area.

Ryan also talks about some of the programs that the Drug and Alcohol Program can offer to help people suffering from a drug or alcohol problem.

If you or someone you know struggles with addiction, visit the Drug and Alcohol Program’s website or call them at 570-826-3035.