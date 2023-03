PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Donna Trottini from Kathy’s Bridal and Prom Excitement to talk about some of the A-list looks that A-list celebrities brought to the Oscars.

Donnas talk about who looked the part and whose looks left something to be desired.

Donna gives her opinions on some big name stars, including Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Janelle Monae, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and more.

For more information, visit Kathy’s Bridal’s website.