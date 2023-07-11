PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Brianna spoke with Alan K. Stout from Visit Luzerne County.

Alan stops by for the July preview.

Alan explains what exactly Visit Luzerne County does, and lists what upcoming events we should keep an eye on this month.

Alan is especially excited for the Rockin’ the River, a free music festival at River Common at Millennium Circle in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The free festival runs for three consecutive Fridays: July 14th, July 21st, and July 28th, with food vendors opening at 5:00 p.m. and the music beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The concert has taken place every year since 2019. This year’s line-up includes The Satisfaction, a Tribute to the Rolling Stones on July 14th, An Evening with Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac on July 21st, and The Badlees on July 28th.

For more information, visit VisitLuzerneCounty.com or find them on social media @VisitLuzerneCounty.