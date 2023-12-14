PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with lifestyle journalist Joann Butler.

Joann offers some last-minute gift advice for the holidays.

Verizon is offering amazing tech deals, including $100 off of JBL Pulse 5 Speaker, $40 off of the Sony X Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker, up to $70 off of Shocks OpenRun Headphones, 25% off of Anchor Chargers, and $20 off of Apple AirTag 4-Packs. Joann explains how you can earn some fun freebies, such as an Xbox Series X or a $100 Verizon Gift Card, by switching to Verizon. For more information, visit Verizon.com/holiday.

The WaterPik Hair Wand Pulse Spa System is like a daily spa treatment for your hair, and your entire body too. It offers 12 different spray systems that can help with your flexibility, sleep, and more! You can purchase yours at HomeDepot.com.

