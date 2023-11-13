PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner.

Elizabeth helps you shop for some holiday gifts for the little ones in your life.

Check out Tonies, which are toys that, when placed on an audio player, plays special stories for your kids. They now offer Spider-Man Tonies, which can tell your kids about the craziest Spidey-themed adventures!

You could also set sail with Gabby’s Doll House Gabby Cat Friend Ship, which allows your kids take the toy boat onto the seas, complete with a color changing pool, a smoothie bar, a disco ball, a photo booth, and more, all based on the hit Netflix show, Gabby’s Dollhouse.

The Vtech 6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun is a perfect present for any toddler! Kids can crawl through the tunnel and play with six of its features once inside, helping them learn vocabulary, animals, numbers, and colors!

Rainbow High’s Dream and Design Studios have been the number one selling fashion doll this Fall, and it’s easy to see why! The dolls are decked out in rainbow gowns designed by the characters of the hit Rainbow High animated YouTube series. Kids can create over 300 designs with this set!

You can also use PayPal to maximize rewards, and even earn cash back, to spend less this holiday season. Make sure to use the PayPal Honey shopping extension to help you find great deals!

For more information, visit WernerInfo.com.