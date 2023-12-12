PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, lifestyle expert Kia Malone offers some advice on getting video game related presents for the holidays.

72% of American kids are likely to ask for video games for holiday presents this year, including game subscriptions, game consoles, game gear, in-game currency, and physical games.

Game requests even outpaced requests for clothes, gift cards, and toys.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Mirage celebrates the 14th anniversary of the franchise, and makes for a great holiday gift for the gamer in your life.

Just Dance, a self sustaining party workout game that anyone can enjoy, is also sure to make any game smile this holiday season.

For more information, visit Store.Ubisoft.com.