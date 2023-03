PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel spoke with beauty, wellness, and lifestyle expert Grace Cold, who’s here to help you transition a bit easier into warmer weather.

Grace gives advice on how to feel your best come Springtime, and how to keep your hair smooth and hydrated.

Grace lists her favorite hair products, including Zenni, Maui Moisture, and Boiron.

She also shares some essential tips on wellness that can keep you feeling your best all year round.

