PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Joann Butler, a lifestyle editor.

Joann shares the scoop on three helpful Summer products.

First, Joann talks about the Lysol Laundry Sanitizer from the laundry room.

As summer sports season kicks in and clothes get dirtier and stinkier, Lysol Laundry Sanitizer can help get rid of that nasty smell.

For more information on Lysol, or to check if the Lysol Van is coming near you, visit @Lysol on Instagram.

Next, Joann talks about how Planet Fitness can help keep your teens active this summer.

She describes Planet Fitness’s High School Summer Pass program, providing a safe place for any teen to work out.

To sign up, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

Finally, Joann talks about Old Spice Gentleman’s Blend exfoliating body wash, which can help you smell and feel your best after that workout.

Joann describes how the body wash can give you 24/7 moisturization exfoliation.

Best of all, it only costs $7.99!

Thanks for your Summer recommendations, Joann!