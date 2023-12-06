PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, lifestyle editor Joann Butler discusses some cool new products.

The Pet Wand Pro is the ultimate dog bathing kit! Their special water comb spray can help get through your pup’s thick hair, and it fits right into your shower head. It also comes with an eight foot hose and adapter to use wherever. Both the standard and deluxe versions are available on Amazon.

Pantene Moisture Renewal Shampoo can help you look your best too! This soft shampoo can help repair your hair, cleaning it up from damage. You can find it at Walgreens for only $10!

It’s always hard to find somewhere to hide your holiday presents, so, to inspire you, Scotch Brand set up the ultimate gifting suite, and even gave special rewards to a few lucky gifters! Scotch’s Gift-Wrap tape can also keep your presents secure in their wrapping paper, and their Cushion Lock Protective Wrap, made from 100% recycled paper, can also protect your gifts. Scotch’s Box Lock Shipping Tape can also help you package your bigger gifts.

Happy holidays, and have a great time gifting!