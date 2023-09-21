PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Julie Estrada, a LEGOLAND Ambassador.

Julie, who’s calling from LEGOLAND’s Florida resort, shows how all three LEGOLAND locations throughout the country are gearing up for the Halloween season with Brick or Treat, which kicked off on Saturday and runs through October 29.

Families can meet all kinds of costumed characters at LEGOLAND during Brick or Treat, including Lord Vampire with his very important monster dance party, Spider Lady, Zombie Cheerleader, Squarefoot, and more!

LEGOLand’s rides prove perfect for a younger audience, including the Disco Drago Coaster, decked out with fun lights. You can also check out the Spellbound firework show which looks like LEGOs in the sky.

For more information, visit LEGOLAND.com.