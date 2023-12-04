PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Thom Greco and Jim Della Croce, promotors for an upcoming dance event in The Diamond City.

Jimmy Sturr’s Spirit of Christmas Polka Dance Show is coming to Genetti’s Ballroom in Wilkes-Barre on December 9! The show will take place from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The guests describe the show, and explain what to expect from Jimmy Surr and his Orchestra.

Courtesy: Thom Greco

They discuss the history of Polka Music and dancing, especially throughout the area.

Ultimately, Chris and Rachel learn some Polka moves from Wilkes University Theater Department dancers Kasey Carroll and Jack Flynn.

To see more Polka, visit youtube.com/@wilkesbarremetro.

For more information, visit PennsylvaniaPolkaFest.com or call 570-823-6152. You can also contact Genetti’s front desk directly to ask about the show by calling 570-407-2000.