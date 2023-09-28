PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Matthew R. Flannery, CEO of the 21st Century Cyber Charter School.

Cyber charter schools allow students to learn from the comfort of their own home, with all communication being done online through Zoom, WebEx, or similar platforms.

Cyber students are afforded more flexibility than in-person students. For example, students can tailor their schedule to their need, allowing for midday training with sports or arts and school studies during the night time.

One 21st Century Cyber Charter School student even appeared on Shark Tank, an opportunity that was only possible due to the flexibility of this style of learning.

For more information on enrollment, visit 21CCCS.org.