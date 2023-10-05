PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Dr. Leonard Friedland from GSK Vaccines talks about his campaign, SidelineRSV.com.

RSV is a common, contagious virus that can affect anyone, spreading through coughs, sneezes, contaminated surfaces, and can especially harm adults over the age of 60 with chronic heart and lunch conditions.

There is no treatment for RSV, but there is a vaccine against it. RSV spreads in the Fall, Winter, and early Spring, so make sure to get vaccinated for everyone’s protection.

For more information, visit SidelineRSV.com.