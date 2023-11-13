PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lakeisha Brown, mother of four daughters, and Dr. Philip Adamson, Chief Medical Officer at Abbott.

Lakeisha lists some symptoms that prompted her to visit the doctor: She experienced shortness of breath, making it difficult for her to walk from one end of the room towards the other, and she felt something heavy on her chest at night.

Dr. Adamson lists some ways to decrease the risks of heart failure. Once you are diagnosed, getting the appropriate treatment is extremely important.

Dr. Adamson discusses how medications can prevent heart failure, potentially saving someone’s life.

For more information, visit DoMoreForHeartFailure.com.