PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Essam Almeky and Alicia Coolbaugh, the Co-Medical Director and Therapy Program Manager at The Meadows Manor, an assisted living facility in Dallas.

Meadows Manor offers three different levels of living on campus for its residents: Skilled Nursing Center, Personal Care and Independent Living on Campus.

Meadows Manor offers a continuum of care on campus. The doctors can provide acute care, wound care, and respite care.

The guests explain how the doctors can assist residents with the ultimate goal of returning home.

Meadows Manor also offers therapy, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

For more information, visit TheMeadowsDallas.com, find @TheMeadowsDallas on Facebook, or call (570) 675-8735.