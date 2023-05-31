PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Cathy O’Donnell from O’Donnell Law Offices and Jessica Cronauer, the executive director of Leadership Northeast.

The guests talk about some upcoming projects for Leadership Northeast, and how someone can join the organization.

The guests also describe Leadership Northeast’s 42nd Annual Dinner and Graduation event on June 8th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The event will celebrate the Core Class of 2023, welcome the Core Class of 2024, and honor Cathy with the Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award.

For more information on O’Donnell Law, visit their website.

For more information on the dinner, visit Leadership Northeast’s website.