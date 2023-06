PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Harold Shepley, CEO of Harold Shepley & Associates.

Harold talks about our national anthem, and why we, in fact, don’t live in the land of the free.

Harold then explains how debt affects all of our lives, even those of us without any loans.

Harold gives some advice on how to take back your financial independence.

For more information, visit ShepleyLaw.com or find @HaroldShepleyandAssociates on Facebook.