PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Brian Caveney, LabCorp’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.

Dr. Caveney discusses the difference between the flu, COVID, RSV, and other dangerous respiratory viruses. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell the difference just from symptoms, so it’s critical to understand your own immune system and chronic conditions and get yourself tested.

LabCorp has developed a test for the flu, COVID, and RSV all at once, which can determine which illness you have with a single nasal swab.

For more information, visit CDC.gov and LabCorp.com.