PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Representatives from La Roche-Posay talk about the skin care brand’s efforts to fight skin cancer.

They offered free skin cancer screenings on Monday to the public in New York City, hoping to conduct over 1,000 skin checks. They hope to break the Guinness World Record for most skin cancer screenings in one day.

They also handed out sun screen, along with other sun related goodies, in order to teach the public about sun safety. They talk about easy steps you can take to incorporate sun safety into your daily routine.

La Roche-Posay will donate five dollars to the American Cancer Society for every skin check they conduct.

For more information, visit LaRoche-Posay.us/saveourskin.