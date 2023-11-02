PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dan Pelosi from KitchenAid.

Dan offers some tips to save some stress in the kitchen this time of year, offering four key pieces of advice:

Empower yourself with the right tools. Dan likes the cordless kitchen vacuum to keep things clean as he bakes. Plan ahead. Make lists, do your grocery shopping ahead of time, and prepare as much of your recipes as you can ahead of time. Keep your space clutter free. Again, Dan suggests a cordless system to prevent cluttering. Ask for help! Cooking is less stress and more fun when you have a hand.

Dan also describes six different tools that can kelp around the kitchen which all use only one chargeable battery.

For more information, visit KitchenAid.com.

For more from Dan, find @GrossyPelosi on Social Media.