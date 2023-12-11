PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Jessica Baab from the Luzerne Foundation visits the set for her weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, she is joined by James Daley from KISS Theatre Company.

KISS is celebrating its 150th production next weekend, but it’s already sold out! Congratulations to the cast and crew of Annie Kids!

The guests also discuss KISS’s upcoming Family Workshop, made possible through grand funding from the Luzerne Foundation.

Get ready for Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre, taking place on February 17.

For more information on KISS, visit KISSTheatre.com.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.