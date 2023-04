PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jill Payne and Zachary Irvin from Keystone Job Corps Centers.

Jill explains who the Keystone Job Corps Center can help, and how their hands-on curriculum is benefitting the local economy.

Then, Zachary and his peers demonstrate how a few key steps in the material handling process, showing Rachel how it’s done.

For more information, visit Keystone Job Corps’ website.