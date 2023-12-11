PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ken Pollock Jr. from Ken Pollock Tire & Auto Center.

Rachel and Ken are joined by Ken’s loyal customer, Santa Claus.

Ken offers some important advice for anyone planning on driving long distances for the holidays. Make sure to get your tires checked before your travels, ensure your car battery is running, and test your wiper blades.

Also, it’s important to remember to get your services done at the dealership where you purchased your car.

Remember, Ken Pollock Tire & Auto Center is home of the $9.99 oil change, so swing by any location to fine tune your car for cheep!

For more information, visit KenPollockTireAndAutoCenter.com or find @KenPollockTireandAuto on Facebook.