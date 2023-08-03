PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ken Pollock Jr. from Ken Pollock Tire and Auto Center.

Ken talks about car batteries, and explains why you should check your batteries in the summer heat.

Ken also describes what’s known as “parasitic drain,” and explains how your battery could be prematurely drained.

Ken also recommends changing your battery every three to four years, and reminds you to get your battery checked every service appointment in order to optimize your battery’s life.

For more information, visit KenPollockTireAndAutoCenter.com or KenPollockAutoGroup.com or call 570-208-6125.