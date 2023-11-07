PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lorri Optiz, MA, director of the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is a local nonprofit hospice that has worked to provide quality care for nearly 40 years.

Bereavement is a combination of grief, or your “inside feelings,” and mourning, or external feelings like crying or wearing black. Losing someone is a difficult process, but Lorri and her team work to make that process as easy as possible.

Lorri recommends being gentle and tender with yourself while grieving, because bereavement takes up so much energy. Don’t be afraid to say no to people and prioritize yourself during this time.

Make sure to come out to Lorri’s Coping with Grief During the Holidays seminar on Tuesday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. over zoom or in-person at the Romano Center in Newton, NJ.

For more information, visit KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org or call 972-383-0115 or 800-882-1117.