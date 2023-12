PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with John Quinlan, director of foundation at the Karen Ann Quinlan Charitable Foundation.

John explains how the foundation’s donations support families, and lists some of the ways he raises money.

John also discusses the 2023 annual appeal, and how it can help a new family who has undergone so many tragic losses.

For more information, visit KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org or call 973-383-0115 or 800-882-1117.