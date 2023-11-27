PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, the team at Kalahari Resorts, including CEO and owner Todd Nelson, owner Shari Nelson, and CEO and founder of Charity: Water Scott Harrison, discuss their recent pledge to help those in need of clean water.

As of now, one in ten people does not have access to clean water, so Kalahari has promised to deliver clean water to one million people in Africa, a $50 million commitment.

Kalahari has partnered with Charity: Water in order to help fulfill their pledge. Charity: Water works to bring clean and safe drinking water to everyone on the planet. They have worked across 29 different countries, funding over 137,000 clean water projects, in order to help over 17 million people.

For more information, visit CharityWater.org/Kalahari.