PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kathy and McKinley from K-9 Corner, a Wilkes-Barre based grooming salon, doggie daycare, and boarding facility for dogs, cats, and other small pets.

Kathy and McKinley discussed K-9 Corner’s values, as well as what exactly they can do for your pet. They also explain how you can make a grooming appointment for your pup.

They also talk about K-9 Corner’s upcoming Valentine’s Day event for dogs. They explain the cost, date, and time of the event, and how you can RSVP for your RSVPooch.

For more information, call K-9 corner at 570-829-8142 or visit their Facebook Page.