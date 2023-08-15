PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Kim Nichols, a master cosmetic injector.

Dr. Nichols talks about Juvederm’s collection of dermal fillers ahead of the first ever Juvederm Day Celebration taking place on Wednesday.

Dr. Nichols lists some items in the Juvederm collection of fillers, and talks about what some of the most treated parts of the face are.

She also describes some of Juvederm Day’s exclusive offers, and discusses some myths and misconceptions about dermal fillers.

For more information, visit Juvederm.com.