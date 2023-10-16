PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits the set for his weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Susan Magnotta from Junior Achievement NEPA.

Junior Achievement NEPA works to empower the next generation of leaders, allowing students to connect what they learn in school with their lives outside of the classroom.

For more information on Junior Achievement NEPA, visit NEPA.JA.org.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.