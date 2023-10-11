PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart.

Rich lists some of the delicious picks of the week, including the 99 cent Butterball Frozen Turkey and the Best Yet Frozen Turkey, which you could get free with some Hayes Market rewards.

Remember, Hayes Market is an official lottery retailer, so with the huge drawing coming up, head on over to Hayes to buy your ticket!

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, call 570-488-6500, find Hayes Market’s Facebook Page, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.